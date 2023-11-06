Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigates human skull found in closet

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A human skull was reportedly found in the closet of a home near Tyler Monday morning.

According to Smith County Sheriff Office’s Public Information Officer Larry Christian, a report came in around 8:30 a.m. Monday from a third party of human skeletal remains found at a residence near Tyler. Around an hour later, the release said, the exact location was relayed to the sheriff’s office, and deputies responded to the home on the 12100 block of Greenbriar Lake Road west of Tyler.

Upon their arrival, an occupant of the home showed deputies to a skull found in a closet near the dining room, the release said. The skull had reportedly been found in the closet behind other collected items while the occupant and his wife were preparing for a remodeling project. According to the release, no other remains have been found on the premises so far.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the skull will be sent to the University of North Texas for forensic analysis. Smith County Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit were immediately notified and responded to the scene.

