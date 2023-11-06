Smith County early voting turnout exceeds expectations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The two weeks of early voting brought more people to the polls than expected, which could mean a busier-than-usual Election Day for a Constitutional Amendment Election.

Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon reported that a total of 9,836 people voted in-person during the two weeks of early voting, and 265 absentee ballots have been received. There are currently about 155,000 registered voters in Smith County.

Comparing those numbers to the last two Constitutional Amendment Elections, 2021 saw 2,322 people early vote, and 8,281 people vote on Election Day, with 149,000 registered voters. In 2019, 2,649 people voted early, 13,220 people voted on Election Day, and there were 138,000 registered voters in Smith County.

Parking could be tight around the Hub on Tuesday, November 7, so voters are encouraged to go to other voting centers that typically have shorter wait times. If you do go vote at the Hub, you do not have to pay the meters when you park along Ferguson Street in front of the building.

There are 35 voting centers open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day in Smith County. Voters are encouraged to go earlier in the day instead of waiting until the end of the day when lines could be long.

There will be 14 Constitutional Amendments on the ballot for everyone in Smith County. The Cities of Whitehouse and Overton, and the Whitehouse and Lindale Independent School Districts are each holding special elections.

To find out what is on your ballot, view the sample ballot for your area here: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/current-election-information/current-sample-ballots

For more information about the election, including curbside voting, polling place accessibility and ballots by mail, visit: www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections.

You can also visit www.smith-county.com and click on the red banner at the top of the page. This is also where you will find voting numbers as they come in on Election night.

ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS:

Arp First Baptist Church: 304 W. Front St., Arp

Bell Elementary: 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler

Bethel Bible Church: 17121 Highway 69 South, Tyler

Bullard Southern Baptist Church: 716 N. Houston St., Bullard

Cameron J Jarvis Library: 102 S. Georgia St., Troup

Central Baptist Church: 1343 E Grande Blvd., Tyler

Chapel Hill Fire Department: 13801 CR 220, Tyler

Clarkston Elementary: 2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler

Cross Brand Cowboy Church: 11915 FM 2015, Tyler

Dover Baptist Church: 21166 FM 1995, Tyler

First Baptist Gresham: 16844 CR 165, Tyler

First Christian Church: Christian Life Center: 4202 S Broadway Ave., Tyler

Flint Baptist Church: 11131 FM 2868 West, Flint

Glass Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St., Tyler

Heritage Building: 1900 Bellwood Road, Tyler

Hideaway Members Services Building: 101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway

Hill Creek Baptist Church: 14749 Highway 110 South, Whitehouse

The Hub, 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler

Jones-Boshears Elementary: 3450 Chandler Highway, Tyler

Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church Family Center: 8720 Old Jacksonville Highway, Tyler

Lindale Masonic Lodge: 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church: 10519 FM 344 East, Whitehouse

New Harmony Baptist Church: 10251 FM 724, Tyler

Noonday Community Center: 16662 CR 196, Tyler

Old Tyler Airport: 150 Airport Drive, Tyler

Red Springs Fire Department: 16759 FM 14, Tyler

Shiloh Road Church of Christ: 1801 Shiloh Road, Tyler

St. Louis Baptist Church: 4000 Frankston Highway, Tyler

St. Violet Baptist Church: 14129 FM 2767, Tyler

Starrville Church of the Living God: 18396 Highway 271, Winona

TJ Austin Elementary: 1105 W. Franklin St., Tyler

Three Lakes Middle School: 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler

Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, Tyler

Victor Kay Gymnasium: 605 Wildcat Drive, Winona

Whitehouse United Methodist Church: 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse

