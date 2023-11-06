Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County man arrested after allegedly ramming truck into deputy’s car following fight

Stacy Smith, Rusk County Jail(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Travis Noriega
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Saturday night near Henderson after authorities said he rammed his truck into a patrol car.

According to a Facebook post form the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a call about a suspicious truck in the 3400 block of FM 13.

Upon arrival, a deputy found two men fighting in a ditch by the truck. The deputy parked and turned on his emergency lights.

According to the post, when the deputy parked, one of the men, later identified as Stacy Smith, 48, of Henderson, jumped into the truck and rammed the deputy’s patrol car. The post says Smith then continued to accelerate into the patrol car and then fled the scene.

Authorities say Smith made it to CR 416 and FM 13 before he was arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail on several felony charges.

