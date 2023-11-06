FBI forensic special agent says no evidence to connect Waco biker to shooting death of Arp motorcyclist

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jurors will begin deliberations Monday afternoon in the trial of a Waco man accused in the fatal, gang-related shooting death of an Arp motorcyclist.

Both the state and defense rested their cases in the trial of Joshua Ray Tibbits, 32, was arrested on May 6 of 2020 for engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death of Brandon Edwards, who had been found shot to death at the scene of a motorcycle crash in Arp on May 2, 2020. Tibbits is accused of being a part of the “Cossacks,” a motorcycle gang and that he played a part in the shooting death of Edwards, a member of the “Cossacks 1%” who supposedly was impersonating a member of the “real” Cossacks gang. The state said that Tibbits and at least one of his co-defendants were shooting at Edwards from the truck, though they said determining which man fired the killing shot does not matter, as each shooter had the intent to kill.

During Monday’s trial proceedings, Tibbits’ defense called to the stand Dianna Strain, a forensic science special agent for the FBI. Strain said she reviewed the Smith County Sheriff’s Office’s reports of the investigation and said she found inconsistencies within the evidence collection process, claiming that testimony doesn’t match the crime scene log.

She also testified that there were no bullet impact marks on Edwards’ motorcycle, a trajectory bullet rod wasn’t used during the investigation and that a grid or line search wasn’t conducted, nor was a metal detector used. Strain also testified that other motorcyclists were around the scene that day. Strain’s conclusion was that the Smith County Sheriff’s Office “missed steps” when documenting the crime scene and that, based on the evidence, Tibbits has no connection to this crime.

During cross-examination of Strain by the state, prosecutors pointed out that the FBI has different investigation protocols than the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and that processes will be different due Smith County having a smaller budget than the FBI.

The defense argued again that there is no forensic evidence that shows Tibbits had a gun in his hand and that the investigation was not thorough enough. They argued that, no matter the budget, an investigation should be thorough and properly conducted.

