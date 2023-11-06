Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST
East Texas (KLTV) - Another beautiful, warm day in East Texas today!  Temperatures in many areas reached the lower 80s this afternoon and we’ll do the same through midweek.  Tonight, expect clouds to clear out and temperatures will be mild, only dropping into the lower 60s.  Tomorrow will be breezy again with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower to mid 80s by afternoon.  Wednesday will be another warm, breezy day, then Thursday, a cold front arrives.  Rain will be likely just ahead and along the cold front through the afternoon and evening.  Temperatures will only reach the mid 70s Thursday and that could be early in the day for some, as the cold front moves through.  Rain will linger into Friday with cooler temperatures in place for the weekend.  Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 60s.

