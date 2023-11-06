Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Armed, dangerous’ Upshur County double homicide suspect still at large; reward offered for tips

A reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing two women Saturday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of a man accused of shooting and killing two women Saturday night.

Sisters Mandy Ray, 35, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a Gilmer home on Saturday night. A warrant for capital murder was issued for Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr., 41, of Gilmer, and authorities are still searching for him as of Monday evening.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by Upshur County CrimeStoppers for any tips that lead to McKnight’s arrest, according to a statement from the Longview Police Department.

If you have any information related to his whereabouts, contact Upshur County CrimeStoppers at (903) 843-3131 or online at upshurcounty.crimestoppersweb.com. You can also contact the Upshur County Sherriff’s Office at (903) 843-2541.

