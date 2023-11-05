Upshur County authorities searching for ‘armed, extremely dangerous’ suspect in double homicide

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have issued a capital murder warrant and are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that took the lives of two people overnight.

At about 11:42 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a report of a shooting near Gilmer at a home in the 2800 block of US Highway 271 South, near Bluebird Road, according to a release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, identified as Mandy Ray, 35, and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, both of Gilmer.

Witness statements led authorities to issue a capital murder warrant for Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr., 41, of Gilmer, in connection with the case. He has a known alias of “Pookie.” McKnight is described as a black male, 6′5″ and about 280 pounds with a muscular build, with braided hair and blond highlights.

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. (Upshur County Sheriff's Office)

McKnight and Waters had lived together until recently, authorities said, and the case is considered to be an incident of domestic violence. McKnight is known to have relatives and friends in the Upshur County and Gladewater area, according to the release.

Sunday morning, police found a truck connected to the suspect in Gladewater on Tenery Street, according to a statement from the Gladewater Police Department. McKnight’s last known location is thought to be near Gay Avenue, police said.

McKnight is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Police ask you not to approach him if you see him but contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Gladewater Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

Autopsies have been ordered for both victims.

Images of Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr., taken at a prior time, provided by the Upshur County Sheriff's Office in connection with the release. (Upshur County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.