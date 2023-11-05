1 dead in Tyler mobile home fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorites responded to a report of a mobile home on fire early Sunday and found one victim had died inside.

At about 2:45 a.m., authorities received a call reporting a mobile home on fire in the 11100 Block of Spur 248 in Tyler, according to a release from Smith County Fire Marshal Chad Hogue.

Chapel Hill VFD, Jackson Heights VFD, Whitehouse VFD, Smith County Emergency Services District # 2, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office responded.

Firefighters said the home was fully involved with fire when crews arrived and began fire suppression as well as search and rescue operations. One victim who had died was located inside the home. The victim is believed to be the only resident of the home, Hogue said.

The name of the victim will be released pending identification and notification of next of kin. There were no other injuries, and Hogue said the mobile home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the ATF at this time. Hogue said preliminary investigation suggest no foul play involved.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.