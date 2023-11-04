Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny/mostly sunny this weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunny/mostly sunny today. Highs in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected today as temperatures rise into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. This evening we’ll hold onto clear skies as we cool into the 50s overnight. Highs on Sunday will be nearing 80-degrees as we see a bit more cloud cover overhead. Highs for the first few days of next week will be in the 80s before our next cold front arrives on Thursday, with it a chance for rain. Have a great weekend.

1 killed, 1 injured in rollover wreck near Henderson

