Veterans Day appreciation event held in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - We’re a week away from our traditional observance of Veterans Day, and an East Texas city is hosting an event to recognize all those who have served our country.

At Maude Cobb Activity Center, a veterans appreciation event was sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County. The event featured numerous speakers, such as Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell, who was in the Twin Towers in New York when it was attacked in 2001.

There was a silent auction and a military vehicle display, and veterans of all branches were given a roll call by playing their service branch anthems.

Organizer Jennifer Cranzman talks about why they put the event together.

