Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Veterans Day appreciation event held in Longview

We’re a week away from our traditional observance of Veterans Day, and an East Texas city is hosting an event to recognize all those who have served our country
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - We’re a week away from our traditional observance of Veterans Day, and an East Texas city is hosting an event to recognize all those who have served our country.

At Maude Cobb Activity Center, a veterans appreciation event was sponsored by the Republican Women of Gregg County. The event featured numerous speakers, such as Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt and Texas State Senator Brian Birdwell, who was in the Twin Towers in New York when it was attacked in 2001.

There was a silent auction and a military vehicle display, and veterans of all branches were given a roll call by playing their service branch anthems.

Organizer Jennifer Cranzman talks about why they put the event together.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
East Texans walk into Shark Tank with hunting ‘relief’ strap idea, walk away with deal
Police report missing Tyler boy has returned home
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle in Marshall
Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate

Latest News

Lufkin organization hosts annual Art in the Park event Saturday
Lufkin organization hosts annual Art in the Park event Saturday
Lufkin organization hosts annual Art in the Park event Saturday
Lufkin organization hosts annual Art in the Park event Saturday
WebXtra: Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season
Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Awareness Council held a ceremony in Lufkin to dedicate their campus...
Alcohol and Drug Abuse Awareness Council ceremony honors long-time board member