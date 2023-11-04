Several streets in Tyler to close for repair on Monday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has announced that Shady Lane, Houston Street and Blue Mountain Boulevard will be under repair this week.

Reynolds & Kay will be doing reconstruction work on Shady Lane between W. Front Street and Southgate Avenue beginning Monday, Nov. 6, through Monday, Nov. 20, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Drivers can expect delays, lane closures, and street closures to through traffic as well as no street parking.

Map (City of Tyler)

Crown Civic Construction will be doing brick street repair work on Houston Street between S. Vine Avenue and S. Broadway Avenue beginning Monday, Nov. 6, through Thursday, Nov. 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Drivers can expect delays, lane closures, detours and street closures to through traffic.

Map (City of Tyler)

Reynolds & Kay will be doing reconstruction work on Blue Mountain Boulevard beginning Tuesday, Nov. 7, through Monday, Nov. 27, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The northbound lane will be open from W. Cumberland Road to Old Jacksonville Road. The southboun lane will be closed to through traffic between Old Jacksonville Road to W. Cumberland Road.

Map (City of Tyler)

