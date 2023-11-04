Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police release name of pedestrian killed in Marshall crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of a woman who was killed on Friday in connection with a motor vehicle crash in Marshall.

The crash took place in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue and involved at least one pedestrian and a motor vehicle, the Marshall Police Department said in a report.

After notifying the next of kin, authorities confirmed on Saturday that the victim was Leslie Rumbold, 61, of Marshall.

“We ask our community to keep all those affected in their thoughts,” a police representative stated.

Investigation is ongoing.

