Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle in Marshall

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was killed on Friday in connection with a motor vehicle crash in Marshall.

According to a report by the Marshall Police Department, the crash took place in the 1200 block of East Grand Avenue and involved at least one pedestrian and a motor vehicle.

Due to the complexity of the incident, police officials said they expect the investigation to take “an extended amount of time.”

The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

It is with a heavy heart we must inform you that the earlier reported incident on the 1200 Block of East Grand Avenue was a fatal accident. The investigation into this incident is complex and is expected to take an extended amount of time. Our dedicated accident investigators are working diligently through the night. To assist them, we reiterate the importance of avoiding this area. Please note, there will be no further updates tonight out of respect for the deceased and pending notification of the next of kin. We extend our deepest sympathies to all affected and thank the community for its cooperation and understanding during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
(Source: WALB)
Winona man drowns at Lake Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

Latest News

KLTV's JD Conte was there for all the excitement.
Texas Rangers celebrate championship win with victory parade in Arlington
The “STOL” in National STOL stands for Short Takeoff and Landing, and these pilots don’t need...
National STOL competition brings pilots to Sulphur Springs
Lobo Choir raising funds for trip to perform at D-Day memorial ceremony in France
Lobo Choir struggles to fund Normandy trip for D-Day memorial performance
Rena Bui reacts to her father surprising her at school.
Army dad returns from deployment, surprises daughter at Tyler school