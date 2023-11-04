Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin organization hosts annual Art in the Park event Saturday

By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Neighborhood Strong is hosting their seventh annual Art in the Park event at Jones Park in Lufkin.

This free event on Saturday will give the public a chance to see unique and interesting art including sculptures, paintings, drawings and photography.

Lufkin High School head of fine arts Denise Davis said Art in the Park was originally made to get people interested in coming together and celebrating art.

“We are just full of creative and talented people, and we want to share that with everyone,” she said.

Davis said she loves how much the event has grown along with the participation from many artists.

“It gives our area artists an opportunity to share what they love with people by showing their work, but it also encourages people to express themselves through their own art forms, whatever that may be,” she said.

Community members will be able to experience interactive creative stations, art demonstrations, prizes and more.

“I just think that it’s a really nice way for the community to enjoy the beautiful weather together, but also to grow their knowledge of the arts,” said Davis.

Lufkin High School junior Melissa Hernandez said she can’t wait to have lots of fun with the community Saturday.

“See new people, meet new people that like my work, just show it off,” said Hernandez.

Senior Morgan Peterson also hopes to get closer to the community.

“It allows me to see what my community made, bond with them and ask them, ‘hey what are you going to do with your art, or are you going to go to school for it?’” said Peterson.

The event will happen on Saturday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

