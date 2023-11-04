Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texans walk into Shark Tank with hunting ‘relief’ strap idea, walk away with deal

Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Two Jacksonville entrepreneurs with a practical personal hygiene product pitched it on a popular show Friday.

Those who spend extended periods of time outdoors know there comes a time when business has to be taken care of, because eventually, nature calls. A Jacksonville company has addressed that issue with a device which they claim aids that process. They call it the Krapp Strapp, and on Friday night, they were on ABC’s Shark Tank.

Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg of Jacksonville were featured on the ABC show and pitched the idea to Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier and Daymond John. Lindsey and Legg were asking for $65,000 for a 10 percent stake in their business.

O’Leary, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, passed on the idea. Mark Cuban was also out.

But, pointing to the success of Shark Tank’s “Squatty Potty,” Greiner and John teamed up to make an offer.

They offered the men $65,000, but wanted a 35 percent stake.

The men countered with $65,000 for a 25 percent stake; the Sharks countered again, offering $65,000 for a 33 percent stake, and the Krapp Strapp creators accepted the deal.

Lindsey and Legg, with Air Boss Outdoors, specialize in decoys with movement, such as swimming ducks or deer that wag their tail. Legg came up with the idea for the strap, and they added it to their business, thinking it would be a novelty item that would bring more business in for their decoys. However, when they posted about it on their social media in the summer of 2022, the post went viral overnight, receiving well over a million views.

Jacksonville business to be featured on Shark Tank; Keith Lindsey (pictured) and
Jacksonville business to be featured on Shark Tank; Keith Lindsey (pictured) and

They got orders for the device from that post. They manufacture them in, and ship them from, Jacksonville, and they say customers have been very satisfied.

In case you’re wondering how the Krapp Strap works, Lindsey said the strap goes around a tree or post, then around the user’s hips.

“It totally supports your entire weight,” Lindsey told KLTV in a recent interview.

They say it can support up to 400 pounds. Lindsey demonstrated on a porch post, although he doesn’t recommend using it there. At that point, the process is pretty much lean, squat and go.

He said the strap can also keep the user above dangers like “spiders and insects and scorpions.”

You can check out our interview with the East Texas entrepreneurs below.

A Jacksonville-based business will be featured on an episode of Shark Tank in November.

RELATED: East Texas business selling hunting ‘relief’ item to be featured on Shark Tank

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
(Source: WALB)
Winona man drowns at Lake Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

Latest News

Rena Bui reacts to her father surprising her at school.
Army dad returns from deployment, surprises daughter at Tyler school
Red Zone Preview
KLTV's JD Conte was there for all the excitement.
Texas Rangers celebrate championship win with victory parade in Arlington
Lobo Choir raising funds for trip to perform at D-Day memorial ceremony in France
Lobo Choir struggles to fund Normandy trip for D-Day memorial performance
The “STOL” in National STOL stands for Short Takeoff and Landing, and these pilots don’t need...
National STOL competition brings pilots to Sulphur Springs