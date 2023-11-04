Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Bodies of both men trapped in collapsed coal plant have been recovered

Martin Co. Building collapse
Martin Co. Building collapse(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell, Makenna Leisifer and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/ Gray News) - The body of the second individual who was trapped in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County, Kentucky, has been found.

In a release from Kentucky Emergency Management, and on behalf of Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty, the second person, Billy “Bo” Daniels of Pike County, was recovered by Search and Rescue teams on the scene of the building collapse Friday.

The body of Alvin Nees, also of Pike County, had already been recovered, officials confirmed during a press conference Friday.

The men were doing contracting work during preparations for demolition when the 11-story building, located at an idled coal processing plant, collapsed.

The bodies of both men will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Officials said the Kentucky State Police are conducting the death investigation of both men. State officials said they plan to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Air Boss Outdoors CEO Keith Lindsey and Founder Bob Legg
East Texans walk into Shark Tank with hunting ‘relief’ strap idea, walk away with deal
Police report missing Tyler boy has returned home
Pedestrian killed in crash with vehicle in Marshall
Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate

Latest News

Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in...
Florida roofing company offering a free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase
WATCH: Kilgore middle school student gets surprised by his brother who has been deployed in Germany
Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in...
Florida roofing company giving free turkey, AR-15 with roof purchase
Several streets in Tyler to close for repair on Monday