Woodville clinches 2nd place with 34-31 win over Palestine Westwood

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Woodville Eagles have clinched the second seed in District 9-3A D1 following a 34-31 win over Palestine Westwood Thursday.

Zayon Williams got the scoring started with a five-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up, 7-0.

Westwood came back with a Kaviant Bryant throw to Kaysn Dial for a 32-yard touchdown.

Woodville regained the lead when Raylon Williams faked many out with a pump throw before finding Christian Bean down the sideline for an 82-yard pitch and catch.

Woodville improved to 5-1 and 7-3 and Westwood fell to 4-2 and 8-2.

