WebXtra: Lobo Choir raising funds for trip to perform at D-Day memorial ceremony in France

Lobo Choir director Melody McMullen says the Lobo Choir was selected to perform for the D-Day memorial parade and ceremony in Normandy, France.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Time is running out for an east texas school choir to raise money for a historic trip of a lifetime.

A chance to honor those who fought in Normandy, by travelling to France and performing on the 80th anniversary of ‘D-Day’.

Lobo Choir director Melody McMullen says the Lobo Choir was selected to perform for the D-Day memorial parade and ceremony in Normandy, France on the eightieth anniversary next June.

This after they performed at Carnegie Hall last school year.

But it comes with a hefty price: each student has to come up with about $4,200 to go.

They have numerous fundraisers, with a big golf tournament they’re trying to get sponsors for...but McMullen says they’re not getting sponsors, and time is a factor.

