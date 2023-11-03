Tyler police ask for help finding missing autistic 15-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that the missing boy has returned home and that he is in good condition.

Tyler police were searching for a teenager who was declared missing on Friday.

At about 11:45 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of W. Gentry Parkway for a report of a missing 15-year-old, according to a release from Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh.

The boy reportedly left the home of his own free will, but police have searched several locations and have not been able to find him, Erbaugh said.

