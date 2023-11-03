Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police ask for help finding missing autistic 15-year-old

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police report that the missing boy has returned home and that he is in good condition.

Tyler police were searching for a teenager who was declared missing on Friday.

At about 11:45 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of W. Gentry Parkway for a report of a missing 15-year-old, according to a release from Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh.

The boy reportedly left the home of his own free will, but police have searched several locations and have not been able to find him, Erbaugh said.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
(Source: WALB)
Winona man drowns at Lake Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

Latest News

A poison control center specialist suggested adults buy a lock box to put their medication in.
Candy-like medications spark FDA concerns
The ISD held a send-off on Friday morning.
Broaddus ISD coaching couple’s son heads to UIL state meet
1 killed, 1 injured in rollover wreck near Henderson
Caleb Ryder Hewitt
Huntington man accused of touching child inappropriately