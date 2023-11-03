Roasted maple-cinnamon sweet potatoes by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sweet potatoes, especially East Texas sweet potatoes, are a delicious, healthy vegetable that we should eat a lot more of, not just at the holidays. They’re packed with beta carotene, B vitamins and fiber, among other important nutrients.

Here’s a very simple recipe that lets sweet potatoes shine as part of any weeknight dinner.

Roasted maple-cinnamon sweet potatoes

Ingredients

3 large or 4 small-medium sweet potatoes

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup olive oil

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Method:

Heat oven to 375 degrees.

Wash and peel sweet potatoes. Then cut them up into about a 1-inch dice. Spread them out in a single layer on a rimmed cookie sheet.

Drizzle the sweet potatoes with the oil, the maple syrup and then sprinkle them with the cinnamon, salt and pepper. (It may seem strange to use salt and pepper, but it really complements the sweetness perfectly.)

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes. (I always test one of the cubes to make sure it’s as tender as I like them.)

Scoop the potatoes into a serving dish, and serve. Enjoy!

