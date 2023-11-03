National STOL competition brings pilots to Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum takes a look at National STOL, a contest to see which pilot can take off and land in the shortest distance. It’s being held at the Sulphur Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday.

The organization says Short Takeoff and Landing (STOL) aircraft are built to get in and out of an area in the shortest amount of time possible. Some aircraft are designed from the ground up to be a STOL airplanes, and others have just been modified to make them more capable.

To learn more about the competition taking place this weekend and find a list of the pilots, click here.

