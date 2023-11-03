Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: A chilly morning leads to a mild afternoon

Our morning may be chilly, but mild temps near 70° are on tap for this afternoon!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Temperatures may be chilly this morning in the 30s to lower 40s, but at least it is not AS cold as the past couple of mornings here in East Texas. Expect plenty of sunshine today as well as southerly winds which will lead to temperatures warming into the mild upper 60s and lower 70s. It will still be somewhat cool later this evening, so you still might want the light jacket or hoody if you’re heading to any high school football games tonight. This weekend is looking fantastic with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the middle 70s on Saturday and upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Sunday. Most will likely hit 80 degrees on Monday, and we’ll remain in the low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next cold front looks to attempt to swing through late next Thursday and could bring some rain with it if it can actually make it this far south. It is also important to note that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning when we “roll back” our clocks one hour, leading to an extra hour of sleep for many, but also a sunset which will occur just before 5:30 PM Sunday evening. Be prepared!

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

