By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
East Texas (KLTV) - It’s been another beautiful day across East Texas with temperatures reaching the lower 70s this afternoon.  This evening, expect clear skies and temperatures will be dropping into the 60s by kick off of those red zone games.  Overnight, clear skies remain with temperatures only dropping into the lower 50s by morning and more sunshine is expected on Saturday with even warmer temperatures.  Highs this weekend will be at least in the mid 70s.  Some places could get close to 80 degrees with a bit more of a breeze on Sunday afternoon.  By next week, temperatures will be in the 80s each afternoon until our next cold front arrives.  That front is expected to move into East Texas on Thursday with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms and a cool down by the end of the week.

