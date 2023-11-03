Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Eustace boys take 3rd place at cross country state meet

Eustace ISD boys team
Eustace ISD boys team(Eustace ISD)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Fifty-three East Texas schools are represented at the cross country state meet in Round Rock.

Below is a list of teams and student athletes who finished in the top three:

Eustace boys (Ryan Porte, 7th; Brendon Greenlee, 33rd; Landon King, 34th; Cooper Leslie, 39th; Ivan Umana, 59th; Elijah Griffin, 72nd; Thomas Adkisson, 105th) finished third in 3A.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

