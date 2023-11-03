Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

City of Lindale rescinds boil water notice for customers in Eagle Meadows

(City of Lindale Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Lindale has rescinded its boil water notice issued earlier this week for affected customers in the Eagle Meadows area.

This past Wednesday the cities Utility Director, Darcey Harris, issued a press release stating that a boil water notice had been instated due to repairs that needed to be done on the cities water lines. Those affected were residents in the Meadow, Shug, and Allison Lane. Harris issued a separate press release on Friday morning stating that the notice has been rescinded.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the city of Lindale at 093-882-4948.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
(Source: WALB)
Winona man drowns at Lake Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

Latest News

Snow Leopard Cubs Debut at the Bronx Zoo
Snow Leopard Cubs Debut at the Bronx Zoo
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday’s Weather: A chilly morning leads to a mild afternoon
HUNTERS FOR THE HUNGRY
East Texas hunters can give back to community through ‘Hunters for the Hungry’ program
Eligible families losing Medicaid benefits following the end of pandemic protections
Eligible families losing Medicaid benefits following end of pandemic protections