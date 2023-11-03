Candy-like medications spark FDA concerns

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Visits to the ER for children are on the rise as candy-like medications become more common.

The FDA decided to take the first step in protecting children from accidental overdoses by determining what medications should be considered candy-like.

Specialist for the Southeast Texas Poison Control Center Mark Winter said poison centers have been dealing with this for years, and with many companies coming out with products that look like candies, it has become hard for them to keep up.

“The FDA has access to the national database for poison centers, and they’ll use that data to see if they can make some changes, but it’s not going to come quickly,” he said.

Winter said it’s shocking how hard it is to tell what’s medicine and what’s candy.

He said even though it tastes great, it’s medicine.

He suggested adults should buy a lock box to put their medication in.

Winter hopes this gets fixed quickly and said prevention is key.

