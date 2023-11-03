Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Candy-like medications spark FDA concerns

Visits to the ER for children are on the rise as candy-like medications become more common.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Visits to the ER for children are on the rise as candy-like medications become more common.

The FDA decided to take the first step in protecting children from accidental overdoses by determining what medications should be considered candy-like.

Specialist for the Southeast Texas Poison Control Center Mark Winter said poison centers have been dealing with this for years, and with many companies coming out with products that look like candies, it has become hard for them to keep up.

“The FDA has access to the national database for poison centers, and they’ll use that data to see if they can make some changes, but it’s not going to come quickly,” he said.

Winter said it’s shocking how hard it is to tell what’s medicine and what’s candy.

He said even though it tastes great, it’s medicine.

He suggested adults should buy a lock box to put their medication in.

Winter hopes this gets fixed quickly and said prevention is key.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
(Source: WALB)
Winona man drowns at Lake Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

Latest News

Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
When the preventative was first announced, it was given to newborns and babies up to eight...
Tyler physician says vaccine shortage could negatively impact RSV season
Sleep expert shares tips to prepare for daylight saving time change
Sleep expert shares tips to prepare for Daylight Saving Time change
UT Health East Texas is one of the primary responders to 911 calls in East Texas. Officials...
Texas emergency responders still fighting EMT shortage