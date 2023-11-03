Caldwell Arts Academy celebrates fifth annual Dia de los Muertos

TYLER, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - For the fifth consecutive year, Caldwell Arts Academy, Tyler ISD’s fine arts magnet school, hosted its vibrant and culturally enriching Dia de los Muertos event for the entire community.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday that honors and celebrates loved ones who have passed away. It is a time for families to come together and remember those who have impacted their lives. Colorful and elaborate altars, known as ofrendas, characterize the holiday. Ofrendas are adorned with photos, flowers, candles, and personal mementos. Students, staff, and the community provided pictures of their loved ones for the ofrenda, making this event even more meaningful to those attending.

Autoplay Caption

“Dia de los Muertos is an important cultural celebration that allows our campus to integrate our visual and digital arts program with our community heritage,” Principal Bobby Markle said. “It is a great honor to host this event, and we are proud of our community’s investment in our students’ work each year.”

Mixed media artwork from kindergarten through eighth-grade students adorned the walls leading to the ofrenda. The event also featured music from the Caldwell Mariachi band and local Aztec and traditional Mexican Ballet Folklorico dancers.

“We love how the Day of the Dead allows our students to explore new artistry and embrace the spirit of togetherness that this occasion embodies,” teacher Jennifer Vaughn said.

Outside the auditorium, an artisan market of local Hispanic businesses lined the street, featuring handmade goods inspired by Mexican culture.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.