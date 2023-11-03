Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies again this afternoon, as temperatures rise into the low 70s today. We’ll cool into the 60s and 50s for football tonight, and lows tomorrow morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs for Saturday afternoon will be in the low 70s under sunny skies. A pretty seasonable forecast for this afternoon and as well for tomorrow. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s, and we’ll see a few clouds return to our East Texas skies. Some cloud cover stick around through most of next week, and highs will be back in the lower 80s for several days next week as well. A cold front is expected to arrive late in the week, dropping temperatures and bringing rain back into the forecast by next weekend. Have a great Friday and a fantastic weekend.

