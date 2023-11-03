Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

1 killed, 1 injured in rollover wreck near Henderson

(Storyblocks.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A driver was killed and a passenger injured when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Saturday.

Travis Phillips, 25, was driving east on FM 2867 with Clark Neuman, 25, as a passenger in a Ford F-150 at about 9:48 p.m., according to a DPS report. Both are from Carthage.

The two were about five miles southeast of Henderson when Phillips failed to follow a left-hand curve, the report states, leaving the roadway to the south before overcorrecting and rolling off the road towards the north.

The truck struck a utility pole and a tree, killing Phillips and leaving Neuman with non-incapacitating injuries. Neuman was taken to a hospital in Henderson.

DPS has said investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
(Source: WALB)
Winona man drowns at Lake Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy holds up the trophy after Game 5 of the baseball World Series...
Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler
Flipped tanker trunk now upright.
All lanes reopen on Tyler’s Loop 323 after being blocked by flipped fuel tanker