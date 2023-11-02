Winona man drowns at Lake Tyler

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Winona man is dead after an apparent drowning at Lake Tyler on Monday.

According to Smith County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Larry Christian, Kendrick Young, 27, was last seen by his mother around 10 p.m. Sunday. Christian said that a witness had reported finding an abandoned fishing pole and lamp around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Young’s mother reportedly went searching for the missing man along with the witness, and the two found his car, phone and charger on the bank. The sheriff’s office sent deputies to search the bank near CR 230 and Gordon’s Landing Road west of Arp, Christian said. Young’s body was found under a nearby bridge around 6:25 p.m. Monday.

According to Christian, no evidence indicates foul play.

