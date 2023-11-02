Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Tyler ISD school board holds annual training to discuss new legislation

KLTV’s Lauren Tear went to Tyler ISD’s School Board Workshop where the board of trustees received biannual training required by the state.
By Lauren Tear
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lauren Tear went to Tyler ISD’s School Board Workshop where the board of trustees received biannual training required by the state.

Executive Director of Texas School Alliance H.D. Chambers said the purpose of the training is to educate the board about what has happened in the most recent legislative session, and in the case of Texas, special sessions.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder

Latest News

WebXtra: Tyler ISD school board holds annual training to discuss new legislation
WebXtra: Tyler ISD school board holds annual training to discuss new legislation
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season
WebXtra: Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season
WebXtra: Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season
WebXtra: Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season