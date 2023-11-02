WebXtra: Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A long growing season in an effort to help people who need it comes to an end, and preparations begin for next season.

The First Baptist Church Gardens in Longview is in its final harvest.

With the long shadows of fall upon us, frost and freezing temperatures stop the last efforts of workers at the garden.

They’ve helped countless people with the gift of fresh produce, elderly on a tight budget and those in need.

The long-standing mission of the garden has been to provide fresh produce for the benefit and health of the community.

Garden caretaker Melanie Ferguson talks about the ongoing mission, giving out the remainder of their harvest, and how they will now prepare the soil for the next growing season.

