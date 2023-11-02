Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Longview church’s garden benefitting elderly, food insecure prepares for next season

A long growing season in an effort to help people who need it comes to an end, and preparations begin for next season.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A long growing season in an effort to help people who need it comes to an end, and preparations begin for next season.

The First Baptist Church Gardens in Longview is in its final harvest.

With the long shadows of fall upon us, frost and freezing temperatures stop the last efforts of workers at the garden.

They’ve helped countless people with the gift of fresh produce, elderly on a tight budget and those in need.

The long-standing mission of the garden has been to provide fresh produce for the benefit and health of the community.

Garden caretaker Melanie Ferguson talks about the ongoing mission, giving out the remainder of their harvest, and how they will now prepare the soil for the next growing season.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Source: Henderson ISD Facebook page
3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder

Latest News

Gloria Johnson shares importance of adult volunteers for foster families in East Texas
The Fostering Collective offering babysitter training for foster families
The Fostering Collective offering babysitter training for foster families
The Fostering Collective offering babysitter training for foster families
SFA professor Jared Barnes
SFA Plant Fair will feature grand opening of school’s new trial garden
Donated Halloween candy given to Tyler kids unable to Trick-or-Treat
Donated Halloween candy given to Tyler kids unable to Trick-or-Treat