VA collecting cards for World War II veteran’s 100th birthday

By Gailyn Markham and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - The Beckley VA Medical Center needs your help celebrating a World War II veteran as he turns 100, WVVA reports.

Aubrey Allen will reach that milestone on December 9, 2023. Allen served from 1942 to 1949 in the United States Army Air Corps as a paratrooper. After his deployment to Germany, he settled down in Oak Hill, West Virginia, where he still lives today with his family.

To celebrate and support Allen, the VA is currently collecting birthday cards to give to him on the big day.

In the past, the Beckley VA Medical Center has collected birthday cards for veterans turning 100 and has received cards from all over the world. Those at the hospital say this can go a long way in making those service members feel loved.

“I think the outpouring of love and support is just gonna reinforce their health, their mental state, and I think it’s also really important for the family, the caregivers surrounding them who ensure that they’re living a quality, healthy life as they get up in age,” said Sara Yoke, the Public Affairs Officer for the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Cards for Allen can be sent to the following address:

Attn: PAO Sara Yoke

200 Veterans Ave.

Beckley, WV 25801

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

