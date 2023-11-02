Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Union Grove family displaced after home destroyed by fire Wednesday night

Union Grove family displaced after home destroyed in fire Wednesday night
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
UNION GROVE, Texas (KLTV) - An Upshur County family has lost their home to a fire on Wednesday night.

According to East Mountain Fire Chief Brandon Kirske, firefighters have been on the scene for at least two hours, and the fire was still active in the roof area of the home, which is located on FM 1844, as of 9:30 p.m. He said the home will be considered a total loss.

Kirske said the family was home when the fire broke out, and everyone was able to escape safely.  The American Red Cross is on scene to help the family.

No cause has been shared at this time.

East Mountain VFD was joined by West Mountain VFD, Clarksville-Warren Cities VFD, and Gilmer FD to battle the fire. No injuries have been reported among the fire crews.

