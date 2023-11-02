Tyler police investigate shooting on Locust Street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person arrived at a Tyler hospital wounded after a shooting on East Locust Street Thursday.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a car arrived at UT Health in Tyler with multiple bullet holes around 2 p.m. One occupant of the car had been wounded by gunfire, and they are believed to have been involved in an incident in the 1000 block of E. Locust St. where multiple shell casings have been found, Erbaugh said.

No other injuries have been reported in the incident. Tyler residents are urged to stay clear of the E. Locust St. area for the time being.

