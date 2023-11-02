Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Turn your clocks back: Daylight saving time ends this weekend

Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.
Daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 5.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Get ready to turn your clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end for this year.

The United States and other nearby countries will get an extra hour on Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. as clocks are pushed back one hour.

As the end of daylight saving time comes this year, the debate for whether this practice is necessary is back in the spotlight.

According to Reuters, the Senate voted to end the changing of clocks twice a year in the U.S. in March 2022. The move was supported by those wishing for brighter afternoons and more economic activity.

However, that bill did not get a vote last year in the House of Representatives because lawmakers could not agree on whether the time kept should be standard time or permanent daylight saving time, Reuters reported.

Daylight saving time was first introduced in 1918 and made standard practice in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Since then, daylight saving time always began in the U.S. on the second Sunday in March and ended on the first Sunday in November.

All states and territories in the country practice daylight saving time except for Hawaii, Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler
Flipped tanker trunk now upright.
All lanes reopen on Tyler’s Loop 323 after being blocked by flipped fuel tanker
2 Athens residents killed in Navarro County crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023....
Biden touts investment in rural areas in Minnesota, the home state of his primary challenger
UT Health East Texas is one of the primary responders to 911 calls in East Texas. Officials...
Texas emergency responders still fighting EMT shortage
Tatum Music in Longview.
Tatum Music returns to original Longview location following fire damage
3 East Texas cities receive funding for pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure
3 East Texas cities receive funding for pedestrian, bicycle infrastructure
Joshua Ray Tibbits
Trial continues for Waco man accused in gang-related killing of Arp motorcyclist