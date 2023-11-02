Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, y’all! We’re waking up to some very cold temperatures in the lower 30s, with some at or even below freezing once again. You’ll certainly want to bundle up before heading out the door this AM, but thankfully it won’t be nearly as cool this afternoon! Southeasterly winds have returned today, and in tandem with our ample sunshine, temperatures will be climbing very quickly throughout the remainder of the week. Expect a chilly start for tomorrow near 40 degrees and mild lower 70s in the afternoon. We’ll see middle 70s on Saturday, and upper 70s on Sunday. South winds get a bit on the breezy side Monday which should help highs hit 80 degrees, which is where highs will remain on Tuesday and Wednesday until our next cold front attempts to push through later on Wednesday evening. It is also important to note that Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning when we “roll back” our clocks one hour, leading to an extra hour of sleep for many, but also a sunset which will occur just before 5:30 PM Sunday evening. Be prepared!

