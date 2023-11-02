Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - According to Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office, a major wreck has caused TxDOT to put detours in place.

The wreck happened shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the OEM. The detours hare now in place at the following locations:

US Hwy 79 at FM 839

US Hwy 79 at State Hwy 42

The detours are expected to remain in place for several more hours. Rusk County OEM asks that drivers consider alternate routes from Henderson to Jacksonville.

