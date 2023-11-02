Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Major wreck on Hwy 79 at CR 468 in Rusk County shuts down part of highway

(KOSA)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - According to Rusk County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal’s Office, a major wreck has caused TxDOT to put detours in place.

The wreck happened shortly before 5:30 p.m., according to the OEM. The detours hare now in place at the following locations:

  • US Hwy 79 at FM 839
  • US Hwy 79 at State Hwy 42

The detours are expected to remain in place for several more hours. Rusk County OEM asks that drivers consider alternate routes from Henderson to Jacksonville.

