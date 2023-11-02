Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin man headed to federal prison for over 20 years for meth trafficking

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRE) - A U.S. district judge sentenced a Lufkin man to federal prison on drug charges.

Daniel Lopez, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in court. He was sentenced to 21 years and six months in federal prison.

According to information presented in court, Lopez was a member of a drug trafficking organization that distributed large amounts of meth in the Lufkin area. The investigation into this organization lasted pver three years, and it resulted in the confiscation of many kilos of meth and multiple firearms, the US Attorney’s Office stated. During the investigation, law enforcement agents stated that they were able to purchase meth directly from Lopez on multiple occasions.

Texas DPS, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the ATF, and the DEA all investigated the drug trafficking organization, which led to the arrest of Lopez.

