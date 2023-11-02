Garrison/Timpson rivalry one ‘kids get up for’

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - The Battle of the Attoyac has much more on the line this year, as two undefeated seasons and a district title are at stake.

The Garrison Bulldogs and Timpson Bears will face off in Week 11 in Timpson.

“They’ve got a really good science to them,” said Timpson Head Coach Kerry Therwanger. “They’ve been doing basically what we’ve been doing; scoring a lot of points, and holding the opponents to not very many. So it’ll be a great atmosphere. It always is.”

Both coaches’ interviews were featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now. The program is streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m.

“This rivalry, I heard about it when I got here and I really didn’t understand it until became a part of it,” said Garrison Head Coach Brandon Alvarez. “You know, our kids like their kids and their kids like ours, but there’s something about the game that our kids get up for, their kids get up for. It’s just a good football game.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.