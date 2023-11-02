Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  After a cold start, it turned into a beautiful fall-feeling day.  Temperatures tonight will be dropping into the 40s and one or two places could hit the upper 30s, but no freezing temperatures are expected.  Clear skies continue into tomorrow with even warmer temperatures by Friday afternoon.  Highs will be back in the 70s Friday through the weekend, nearing 80 degrees by Sunday afternoon.  Quiet weather continues into next week, with warm afternoon high temperatures and breezy south and southwest winds.  The next cold front is expected around Thursday of next week and will bring a slight chance for rain and another cool down to the region.

