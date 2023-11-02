Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Chapel Hill/Kilgore matchup one of biggest in East Texas, coach says

"We played them four times in the last two years, that's kinda how the script has been written in the playoffs and district."
By Michael Coleman
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - Week 11 features two teams matching up who are very familar with each other and it’s possibly for a district championship.

“We played them four times in the last two years,” said Chapel HIll Coach Jeff Riordan. “That’s kinda how the script has been written in the playoffs and district. You kinda got Kilgore out there waiting for you, and they’re a tough opponent.”

Riordan’s interview was featured on Red Zone Preview, which can be streamed every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on East Texas Now.

“We’re getting ready day by day, trying to be 1 and 0 every day, trying to get one percent better every day,” Riordan said. “But it’s here now, and it’s going to be one of the biggest games in East Texas.”

If Chapel HIll wins, there will be a three-way tie for the district championship between both teams and Lindale. Chapel Hill would have to win by 14 to get the 1 seed. Chapel HIll lost to Lindale, 35-23, in Week 8.

“Every week, you’re going to face a tough opponent,” said Kilgore Coach Clint Fuller. “And to wrap up our year with Chapel Hill, you know you’re going to get tested. It’s two teams that know each other well, and Coach Riordan does a great job with that program. You know, it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Kilgore will be district champions with a win.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust
Explore Tyler State Park
Tyler State Park to host ‘Pineywoods Christmas’ event in December

Latest News

Chapel Hill/Kilgore matchup one of biggest in East Texas, coach says
Chapel Hill/Kilgore matchup one of biggest in East Texas, coach says
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Arp’s DeMarcus Wade
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Arp’s DeMarcus Wade
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Arp’s DeMarcus Wade
Red Zone Player Spotlight: Arp’s DeMarcus Wade
Red Zone seat cushions
Watch Red Zone Preview