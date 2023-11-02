Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
Sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 60s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good afternoon, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny/mostly sunny skies will continue this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the lower 60s, about 10-degrees cooler than normal for early November. Tonight, clear skies are expected with morning lows tomorrow in the lower 40s. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will persist into the weekend as high temperatures return to the 70s. Early next week we’ll see a return to the 80s, but clouds and a possible front will be back in the forecast by the middle of the week. Have a great afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust
Explore Tyler State Park
Tyler State Park to host ‘Pineywoods Christmas’ event in December

Latest News

Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-2-23
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 11-1-23
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips