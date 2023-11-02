Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3rd Louisiana man pleads guilty to transporting weed through Smith County

By Arthur Clayborn
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Bossier City, La. man pleaded guilty Thursday to moving 31 pounds of marijuana through Smith County.

Sirderrick Stout, 32, was arrested on Jan. 26, 2021, after a trooper found 31 pounds of marijuana during a Smith County traffic stop. Stout pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana >5lbs<=50lbs in Judge Kerry L. Russell’s court Thursday. The Smith County DA recommended eight years deferred probation, and Rainey is set to be sentenced Dec. 14.

One of Stout’s co-defendants, Deandre Rainey, 30, of Shreveport, La., pleaded guilty on Oct. 23 for the same case. Rainey faces the same amount of probation, and is set for a Dec. 8 sentencing.

In the original case, four men were arrested in the traffic stop. Armand Jamor Burgy, 31, of Shreveport, has not been seen in a Smith County court. Corseydon Yalmon D. Evans, 28, of Shreveport, pleaded guilty on Monday in Russell’s court and is set for sentencing on Dec. 1.

