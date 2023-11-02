3-vehicle crash in Rusk County kills Henderson ISD student, graduate

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A three-vehicle crash in Rusk County took the lives of a Henderson ISD student, a Henderson ISD recent graduate, and injured others.

According to David Chenault, who serves as both public information officer for the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management and director of communications for Henderson ISD, said the crash happened between 5-5:30 p.m. on State Highway 79, between Henderson and New Summerfield. Chenault said the incident was not connected to any type of school-related event. He said first responders described it as “one of the most horrific accidents they’ve encountered.”

“A lot of our first responders are struggling,” Chenault said. “Everybody knows everybody. There were people on the scene who are close to those involved in the crash.”

Chenault was unable to provide specific details about the students killed and injured yet, but described one of the fatality victims as a “younger student,” while one of those injured was in middle school.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain tonight with the families of those affected by this sudden and incomprehensible tragedy,” the school district said in a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday.

Chenault said that trained counselors are available on campuses to assist both students and staff.

