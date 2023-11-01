Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler physician says vaccine shortage could negatively impact RSV season

KLTV 7′S Avery Niles speaks with Bill Wallace, MD a ER physician at Tyler Complete Care about the preventative vaccine shortage and what it means for RSV season
By Avery Niles
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Recently the CDC announced there is a shortage in the fairly new preventative for RSV called Nirsevimab. (NIR-SEVI-MAB)

This preventative antibody boosting drug was originally recommended to newborns to babies up to eight months and older infants with chronic illnesses. Since the announcement of the shortage, the CDC has recommended the guidelines for the preventative to tighten up to newborns to babies up to six months.

KLTV 7′S Avery Niles speaks with Bill Wallace, MD a ER physician at Tyler Complete Care about the preventative and what that means for RSV season.

