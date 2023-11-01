Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: SFA Plant Fair will feature grand opening of school’s new trial garden

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin Horticulture Program is preparing to host its sixth annual Fall Plant Fair.

Professor Jared Barnes said they would also have the grand opening of their new trial garden, where students will plant and study native plants.

Barnes said students and faculty have worked on constructing the garden since last March.

The plant sale will be on Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
Flipped tanker trunk now upright.
All lanes reopen on Tyler’s Loop 323 after being blocked by flipped fuel tanker
2 Athens residents killed in Navarro County crash
Truck at the scene of the incident.
1 person in ‘serious condition’ after being hit by truck near Loop 323 in Tyler

Latest News

Joshua Ray Tibbits
Trial continues for Waco man accused in gang-related killing of Arp motorcyclist
Trial continues for Waco man accused in gang-related killing of Arp motorcyclist
Trial continues for Waco man accused in gang-related killing of Arp motorcyclist
SFA professor Jared Barnes
WebXtra: SFA Plant Fair will feature grand opening of school’s new trial garden
Tatum Music in Longview.
WebXtra: Tatum Music returns to original Longview location following fire damage