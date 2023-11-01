WebXtra: SFA Plant Fair will feature grand opening of school’s new trial garden

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin Horticulture Program is preparing to host its sixth annual Fall Plant Fair.

Professor Jared Barnes said they would also have the grand opening of their new trial garden, where students will plant and study native plants.

Barnes said students and faculty have worked on constructing the garden since last March.

The plant sale will be on Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

