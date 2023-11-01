WebXtra: 3 East Texas mayors meet monthly in effort to support neighboring cities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Starting during the blackout from June storms across East Texas, the mayors of three cities decided to meet regularly to discuss mutual support in times of trouble and mutual prosperity.

They call their meeting the Trifecta Club. On Wednesday at a Hawkins restaurant, Winona Mayor Rachael Moreno, Big Sandy Mayor Linda Baggett, and Hawkins Mayor Susan Hubbard came together for their monthly collaboration.

The three mayors have been doing this for months in an effort to solve similar problems and challenges they face in running cities, and collect ideas on economic development.

It originated from the June blackout, when they realized they were in close proximity to help one another.

The leaders have been banding together to bounce idea’s off of one another to find solutions to common problems.

During Wednesday’s meeting, they spoke about why they will continue to gather the Trifecta Club.

