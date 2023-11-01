Tyler Water Utilities asks residents to complete survey about water service line

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) is asking its customers to respond to a survey intended to help the city better treat drinking water and minimize the risk of lead entering drinking water.

TWU has partnered with KSA Engineers as part of a national initiative by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to inventory the types of materials of all customers’ water service lines in the City’s distribution system by October 16, 2024. TWU said the inventory is an important step in protecting public health and minimizing the risk of lead entering drinking water from service pipes and fixtures in people’s homes.

A customer’s water service line connects the water meter to their house or business. TWU noted that it is the responsibility of the customer to maintain or replace that line. The material will be either PVC, copper, galvanized steel, or lead. Lead service lines were banned in 1986 because of Federal Safe Drinking Water Act amendments. If a home or business was built after 1989, the property is unlikely to have a lead service line.

“Lead is NOT in our drinking water when it leaves treatment plants. The risk for lead to enter water comes from pipes and plumbing that are made from lead,” TWU said in a statement. “The water’s chemistry is carefully adjusted and monitored at the plant before it is distributed to prevent corrosion and minimize this risk. However, the best way to eliminate the risk of lead from entering drinking water is to eliminate lead pipes and plumbing.”

“The Environmental Protection Agency recommends replacement of all lines made of lead or galvanized steel pipe installed downstream of lead,” said Utilities Director Kate Dietz, P.E. “Identifying the number and location of these service lines in the community is an important step to implement a future water service line replacement program.”

Through this process, Water Utility staff will document the types of service line materials used throughout the City. This inventory is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2021 Revised Lead and Copper Rule.

Prior to this initiative, TWU replaced all known City-owned lead service lines. The City expects to identify more City-owned lead service lines through this process and will develop a replacement plan.

TWU customers can complete the survey in the following ways:

• Online at bit.ly/TylerServiceLineInventory

• Mail the completed survey with their monthly water bill or scan the QR code provided in the bill and complete it online

• Complete the survey in person at the Water Business Office, 511 W. Locust St.

• Drop off a completed survey in the TWU drop box in the Brookshire’s parking lot at 110 Rice Rd. or the Water Business Office.

A video and instruction sheet are available on the TWU website.

Customers who can’t easily access their service lines or identify the material should mark “unknown” on the survey, and TWU will assess the service line later in the process.

By completing the survey, customers will help the City provide the EPA with accurate data. Water providers fulfilling the inventory requirements may also be eligible for Federal funding to assist private property owners with replacing lead and galvanized service connections.

Customers will be notified if a service line on either side of the meter cannot be verified as non-lead. Customers will receive information about lead exposure, flushing pipes and further lead testing. In cases of rental property, both the renter and property owner will be contacted.

“We encourage all property owners to participate in this initiative,” said Dietz. “We will be available for our customers throughout this process.”

Customers can contact Tyler Water Utilities through our online form or call (903) 531-1238 with any questions or concerns about the survey. To learn more about this initiative and Tyler water quality, visit CityofTyler.org.

