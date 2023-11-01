Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Tyler State Park to host ‘Pineywoods Christmas’ event in December

Explore Tyler State Park
Explore Tyler State Park(tcw-kltv)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans can experience a bit of Christmas joy early early in December at Tyler State park.

The park is hosting a Christmas in the Park Event that will feature a drive-thru trail of lights from campers, along with free cookies and hot cocoa. All attendees will receive the employee discount at the gift shop.

Free entry to the park will be granted with the donation of non-perishable food items to be given to the East Texas Food Bank. Admission without a donation will be $3 per person.

The event will be held on December 8 and 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tyler State Park, 789 Park Road 16, Tyler TX, 75706

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reili Brewer shot a 31-point deer in Bowie County.
Red River County teen’s patience leads to potential state-record buck
Donterius Montrey Jackson
Longview police arrest man in connection with Henderson murder
Flipped tanker trunk now upright.
All lanes reopen on Tyler’s Loop 323 after being blocked by flipped fuel tanker
2 Athens residents killed in Navarro County crash
Joshua Ray Tibbits
Trial begins for man indicted in gang-related Arp shooting of motorcyclist

Latest News

East Texas family celebrates Day of the Dead to remember their lost loved one
Duck Creek
Mark in Texas History: Lindale’s Duck Creek recognized as site of erosion prevention innovation
Stonewall Baptist Church Pastor Desmond Tolbert says making sure families have what they need...
Nacogdoches County church gives out free winter gear at fall festival
Patsy Henderson
93-year-old East Texan fulfills life-long dream