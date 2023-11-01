Tyler State Park to host ‘Pineywoods Christmas’ event in December

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans can experience a bit of Christmas joy early early in December at Tyler State park.

The park is hosting a Christmas in the Park Event that will feature a drive-thru trail of lights from campers, along with free cookies and hot cocoa. All attendees will receive the employee discount at the gift shop.

Free entry to the park will be granted with the donation of non-perishable food items to be given to the East Texas Food Bank. Admission without a donation will be $3 per person.

The event will be held on December 8 and 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tyler State Park, 789 Park Road 16, Tyler TX, 75706

